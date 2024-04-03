HaGaon HaRav Landau Adds 3 New Members To Vaadas HaRabbanim Of Degel HaTorah

Over eight years ago, HaGaon HaRav Yehudah Leib Shteinman, z’tl, established a Vaadas Rabbanim of Degel HaTorah order to serve as an advisory board to municipality representatives and neighborhood askanim.

HaGaon HaRav Yosef Efrati was appointed to the board along with Rosh Yeshivas Chevron HaGaon HaRav Dovid Cohen and Rosh Yeshivas Toras Ze’ev HaGaon HaRav Baruch Soloveitchik. However, HaRav Soloveitchik moved his yeshivah and place of residence to Ramat Beit Shemesh several years ago, leaving only two members on the board.

In recent days, HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau made a decision to add three new Rabbanim to the board from three different neighborhoods, Kikar H’Shabbat reported. The Rabbanim who were appointed to the board are HaGaon HaRav Yisrael Goelman, a renowned posek, the Rav of Kehillas Shaarei Tevunah in Ramot and the head of the Bnos Elisheva high school for girls, HaGaon HaRav Tzvi Weber, a Rav in Neve Yaakov and one of the Rabbanim of the Badatz Shearis Yisrael, and HaGaon HaRav Avraham Weg, a Rav in Bayit Vegan.

The first meeting of the expanded board was held at the home of HaRav Cohen on Monday evening. A a letter from HaGaon HaRav Landua was read, stating that the newly expanded Vaad will be headed by HaRav Efrati and HaRav Cohen and that “all the inyanim of Degel HaTorah in Yerushalayim will be conducted according to them and in particular regarding the shemirah of Yahadus and its character. They should be zohech to siyata dishmaya in all their actions to increase kavod Shamayim.”

The Rabbanim then met with the Degel HaTorah representatives in the Jerusalem municipality to discuss the needs of the public for the upcoming term.

