HYPOCRISY MASTERS: Poland, Which Refuses To Compensate Holocaust Survivors, Demands Israel Pay Killed Aid Workers

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Andrzej Szejna has called for Israel to provide compensation to the families of seven aid workers, including a Polish citizen, who were killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza.

“The authorities should think about who should be held criminally responsible for pressing a certain button and how to compensate the families of the victims — even if it’s impossible to do so with money,” Szejna said.

Which Poland is this? The same one that passed a law restricting the rights of former Polish property owners, including Holocaust survivors and their descendants, to regain property seized by the country’s communist regime.

“Poland approved today, not for the first time, an anti-Semitic and unethical law. I instructed the charge d’affaires of the embassy in Warsaw to immediately return to Israel for consultations for an indefinite period of time,” then-Foreign Minister Yair Lapid fumed at the time. Poland has turned into an anti-democratic, non-liberal country that doesn’t respect the greatest tragedy in human history. It is always forbidden to be silent. Israel and the Jewish people will certainly not remain silent.”

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in 2019 also said that the country would “never agree” to compensate for property lost during World War II, because non-Jewish Polish citizens were also murdered during the war – despite the incontrovertible fact that countless Poles ratted out their Jewish neighbors to the Nazis, leading to their deaths.

And this Poland – the one that won’t even allow Holocaust survivors to get back the property they legally and rightfully owned – is now suggesting how Israel should pay other people – who were killed ACCIDENTIALLY. Somehow, it’s always the pot that’s the one calling the kettle black.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)