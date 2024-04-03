Bus Driver Charged With Negligent Homicide Over Horrific Fatal Accident Outside Shefa Mall In Yerushalayim

A 51-year-old bus driver has been charged with negligently causing the deaths of a pregnant mother and her two young daughters in a horrific accident in Jerusalem in August 2022. The driver is accused of resetting the bus’s electrical system without engaging the hand brakes, allowing the bus to roll down a hill and striking Shoshana Glustein, 40, and her daughters Chaya Sara, 7, and Chana, 2, who were standing near a bus stop.

“The driver’s negligence resulted in the deaths of three innocent people, including a young mother and her two small children,” said a spokesperson for the Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office. “We will seek justice for the victims and their family.”

Six others were injured in the accident, including the father and another son who were in a nearby mall at the time.

