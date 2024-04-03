Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
CHAOS IN THE KNESSET: Protestors Smear Yellow Paint On Glass Windows [VIDEOS]


Activists and relatives of hostages hurl yellow paint at the glass windows in the gallery above the Knesset plenum, with some smearing their hands in the same color symbolizing the plight of the captives.

Security personnel promptly intervene, confronting the demonstrators and ushering them out, away from the windows.

The protesters conducted the protest to express their frustration towards PM Netanyahu’s administration, accusing the Israeli government of failing to ensure the speedy release of the hostages.



