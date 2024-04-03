Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: OU Delivers 180,000 Letters To White House Marking 180 Days Of Hostages In Gaza


The Orthodox Union hand-delivered 180,000 letters to the White House on Wednesday, to mark the 180th day since hostages were taken by Hamas on October 7th.

The letters urged President Biden to support Israel without undermining its war effort, take meaningful steps to combat antisemitism and secure the release of Israeli and American hostages.

A press conference was held with hostage family members, leading Jewish organizations, and college students who have experienced antisemitism

Following the press conference, the letters were walked over to the White House.

Among those who spoke at the press conference were Rabbi Moshe Hauer, Rabbi Yaakov Glasser, Rabbi Dr. Josh Joseph, Rachel Goldberg, mother of hostage Hersh Goldberg Polin, Maurice Shnaider, uncle of hostage Shiri Bibas, Rabbi Shay Schachter, and others.

