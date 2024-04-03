WATCH THE CONFESSION: Hamas Intel Commander Says Extensive Terror Op’s Run Out of Shifa

The IDF has revealed significant findings from an interrogation involving a senior Hamas military intelligence officer. According to the IDF, the officer disclosed crucial information about Hamas’ extensive operations within Shifa Hospital.

The interrogation, conducted by the Shin Bet, exposed the presence of various Hamas branches operating from within the hospital premises. The officer revealed that units of the Hamas military intelligence, alongside the Interior Ministry, Emergency Committees, and the Hamas government, utilized Shifa Hospital as a central hub for their activities. The officer described it as a “safe place” for their operations.

The IDF, in a targeted operation led by the 162nd Division and the Shin Bet, apprehended numerous individuals affiliated with terrorist organizations at Shifa Hospital. Among those captured were high-ranking figures such as the Deputy Commander of the Rocket Unit in the Islamic Jihad, senior operatives in the Hamas Military Wing, and key personnel in the Ministry of Internal Security and Hamas’ Emergency Committees.

Furthermore, the operation led to the detention of several operatives from Hamas’ Military Intelligence, including the Deputy Head of the Information Department, Ashraf Ibrahim Samur. These arrests have provided valuable intelligence crucial for ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in the region.

According to reports, Samur detailed the extensive network of Hamas branches operating within Shifa Hospital during his interrogation by the ISA. This revelation underscores the depth of Hamas’ infiltration into civilian institutions and the challenges faced by security forces in countering their activities.

The apprehended suspects have been transferred for further interrogation and processing by the ISA and Unit 504 in the Intelligence Directorate (J2), as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the region.

