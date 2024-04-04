Shin Bet Foils Terror Cell Planning To Kill Ben-Gvir, Bomb Ben-Gurion Airport

It was revealed for publication on Thursday that the Shin Bet, Israel Police, and IDF uncovered a terror cell planning serious terror attacks throughout Israel, including the assassination of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and the abduction of IDF soldiers.

Over the past few months, Israeli security forces arrested a large number of suspects, including seven Arab-Israelis, residents of central Israel and the Negev, and four Palestinian residents of Jenin and Tulkarem.

The suspects were planning to carry out attacks against IDF bases, including the abduction of soldiers, and secure facilities such as Ben-Gurion Airport and the Jerusalem government complex. They also were planning an attack in Kiryat Arba, which included a plan to assassinate Ben-Gvir with an RPG missile.

The terror cell had already recruited operatives for the attacks and had even prepared a plan to rent a plot of land in Rahat [an Arab-Bedouin town in southern Israel] or in the Shomron to establish a factory and build an underground complex to manufacture explosives and weapons and engage in training. One of the suspects was in contact with a Hamas terrorist in the Gaza Strip, who offered him funding to carry out attacks in Israel.

The Southern District Attorney’s Office on Thursday filed serious indictments against ten of the suspects at the Be’er Sheva District Court.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)