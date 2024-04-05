HaMashgiach HaRav Dan Segal: “Equality In IDF Service? We Carry The Burden Alone”

HaMashgiach HaRav Dan Segal, who rarely speaks about public matters, deviated from his usual behavior and spoke at an Ichud Bnei HaYeshivos conference on Wednesday evening and addressed the topic of the enlistment of bnei Torah to the IDF.

“In truth, Klal Yisrael is Klal Yisrael despite the fact that there are many who strayed – but Klal Yisrael is one Klal Yisrael and therefore it’s true that everyone needs to share the burden and contribute to the success of Klal Yisrael,” HaRav Segal said.

“But there’s a fundamental mistake here. What is this – equality of the burden? The truth is that those who truly bear the burden are the yeshivah bochurim, the lomdei Torah hakedoshim.”

“A secular woman from Haifa said to me a year ago: ‘I have to believe that yeshivah bochurim have something that gives them some type of satisfaction. Otherwise, why woudn’t they do what the rest of the world does? How do they give up everything? It must be that they have something that gives them even more satisfaction.” This is someone who doesn’t know her right from her left – she never learned Tosfos, never said a bracha – no kirvas Elokim.”

“In truth, we are the ones that bear the true burden – so even more so this obligates us to increase and be mechazeik our limmud Torah, tefillah, and kedushah. Everyone knows that if something is shayach only for himself, then it’s fine. But if he knows that he’s responsible for others, like a father who knows he’s responsible for his family, then he has a real responsibility.”

“The truth is that the precious Bnei Torah v’mitzvos are the ones who uphold everything, the entire Israeli nation in every situation. An equal sharing of the burden? This is not called equality! We’re bearing the burden! – this burden of chizzuk in Torah and tefillah.”

