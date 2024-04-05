CHAREDI SOLDIERS: Netzach Yehuda Battalion Strikes Hamas, Eliminates Terror Tunnel Cell [VIDEO]

The IDF’s Netzah Yehuda Battalion, comprised of Charedi and other religious troops, has been involved in operations in the Beit Hanoun area of the Gaza Strip, and recently participated in a targeted operation against Hamas terrorists alongside the Gaza Division’s Northern Brigade.

During the operation, troops destroyed numerous sites, including buildings used by Hamas and other terror groups. The Netzach Yehuda Battalion also eliminated a Hamas cell that emerged from a tunnel in the Beit Hanoun area, including a Hamas company commander.

The Netzach Yehuda Battalion is part of the Kfir Brigade and has been involved in various operations since October 7, according to the IDF.

The IDF has seen an increase in enlistment from the Charedi community since the beginning of the war, with over 2,000 applications received.

