CHAREDI SOLDIERS: Netzach Yehuda Battalion Strikes Hamas, Eliminates Terror Tunnel Cell [VIDEO]

The IDF’s Netzah Yehuda Battalion, comprised of Charedi and other religious troops, has been involved in operations in the Beit Hanoun area of the Gaza Strip, and recently participated in a targeted operation against Hamas terrorists alongside the Gaza Division’s Northern Brigade.
During the operation, troops destroyed numerous sites, including buildings used by Hamas and other terror groups. The Netzach Yehuda Battalion also eliminated a Hamas cell that emerged from a tunnel in the Beit Hanoun area, including a Hamas company commander.
The Netzach Yehuda Battalion is part of the Kfir Brigade and has been involved in various operations since October 7, according to the IDF.
The IDF has seen an increase in enlistment from the Charedi community since the beginning of the war, with over 2,000 applications received.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
One Response
“The IDF has seen an increase in enlistment from the Charedi community since the beginning of the war, with over 2,000 applications received.”
What a lie.
They have seen an increase in the numbers of youths who currently hold the status, as wannabe seculars, drugee’s, troublemakers, evil doers and much more.
Even if sometimes and not always they originate from frum homes, someone going into the idf is making a statement that they are no longer Chareidi, no longer frum.
I have heard this from boys/men who came from frum homes, went to netzach, and Baruch hashem eventually did Teshuva, after a while after their realise.
You don’t see them coming out the army undamaged, and going straight back to their gemarot, work etc.
the idf is the ideological melting pot for becoming an esav rasha.