TURNING ON ISRAEL?: Trump Tells Israel To “Stop Killing People” And End The War Quickly [HEAR THE AUDIO]

President Trump made perhaps his harshest comments against Israel yet in an interview with conservative Hugh Hewitt, urging Israel to end the war quickly and admonishing them for being criticized as genocidal maniacs across the world.

“You’ve got to get it over with, and you have to get back to normalcy. And I’m not sure that I’m loving the way they’re doing it, because you’ve got to have victory. You have to have a victory, and it’s taking a long time,” Trump said.

Trump also defended comments he made to Israeli journalists, in which he said that Israel had to “finish up” the war already and that they are “losing a lot of support.”

“What I said very plainly is get it over with, and let’s get back to peace and stop killing people. And that’s a very simple statement. Get it over with. They’ve got to finish what they finish. They have to get it done. Get it over with, and get it over with fast, because we have to, you have to get back to normalcy and peace,” Trump told Hewitt.

“They’ve got to finish what they started, and they’ve got to finish it fast, and we have to get on with life,” he added.

“Israel is absolutely losing the PR war,” he continued. “And the other thing is I hate, they put out tapes all the time. Every night, they’re releasing tapes of a building falling down. They shouldn’t be releasing tapes like that. They’re doing, that’s why they’re losing the PR war. They, Israel is absolutely losing the PR war.”

Trump has failed to provide clear policies on how he would handle the Israel-Hamas conflict if reelected, despite repeated questions during his presidential campaign. Instead, he has only offered vague comments and criticisms of President Biden’s approach, while claiming that the October 7 attack would not have occurred if he were in office.

