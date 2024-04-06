H’YD: Four IDF Soldiers Fall In Battle In The Gaza Strip

The IDF on Sunday morning announced the deaths of four soldiers killed in Southern Gaza on Shabbos afternoon.

They have been identified as:

Sgt. Ilai Zair, 20, of the Commando Brigade’s training base, from Kedar. Tzair, z’l, a resident of the yishuv of Kedar, near Ma’ale Adumim, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip. He learned in the Maoz mechinah in Lod.

Sgt. Amitai Even Shoshan, 20, of the Commando Brigade’s training base, from Azri’el. Amitai learned in Eli Yeshivah in Binyamin.

Sgt. Reef Harush, 20, of the Commando Brigade’s training base, from Kibbutz Ramat David.

Cpt. Ido Baruch, 21, a commander at the Commando Brigade’s training base, from Tel Mond.

The soldiers were killed when terrorists emerged from a tunnel within a demolished structure and attacked soldiers conducting a patrol along the IDF’s logistics route in Khan Younis. This information comes from an initial military investigation. It appears the attackers quickly retreated back into the tunnel after the incident.

Their deaths increased the death toll of the ground war in Gaza to 260 and the total number of IDF soldiers killed since October 7th to 604.

