PROFITING OFF TERROR: Amazon Selling Book Published By Hamas Leader Sinwar Shortly After Oct. 7 Massacre

Booksellers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble, have sparked outrage for selling a novel written by Hamas leader Yahya Al-Sinwar, the mastermind behind the October 7 massacre. The book, “The Thorn and The Carnation”, is described as a thinly veiled autobiography and was published in English in December 2023, just two months after the atrocities.

The book’s blurb touts Al-Sinwar’s role in the worst antisemitic atrocity since the Holocaust, describing how the book offers a glimpse into the mind of a terrorist leader. The Board of Deputies of British Jews has urged Amazon to remove the listing, arguing that the book can be used to propagate terrorist ideology and raise funds for a proscribed organization.

The novel was written during Al-Sinwar’s 22-year imprisonment in Israeli prisons and has been widely condemned. Booksellers are facing criticism for profiting from the sale of a book written by a terrorist leader.

“This book can be used to propagandize on behalf of a proscribed terrorist organization and also to raise money for it,” said the Board of Deputies of British Jews. “We urge Amazon to take the listing down immediately.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)