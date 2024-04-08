Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

70% Of Israeli Residents Living Near Gaza Border Have Returned To Their Homes


In the six months since the devastating Hamas attack on Israel’s southern region, 70% of the affected population has returned to their homes, with only a handful of locales remaining uninhabitable, the Israeli government said Sunday.

The Tekuma Authority, responsible for rehabilitating the south, reports that at least 40,150 residents, including 23,000 from Sderot, are living in their municipalities within 7 kilometers of the border. However, 13 locales are still too damaged or risky to be resettled.

Tekuma has spent approximately NIS 2.25 billion ($600 million) of its NIS 18 billion ($4.7 billion) budget for rehabilitation efforts over the next five years. Remaining evacuees are living in state-funded accommodations, including hotels and communities.

Additionally, around 60,000 evacuees from the north, near the Lebanon border, are living in similar conditions. While significant progress has been made, continued efforts are needed to fully rehabilitate the affected areas.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TOTALLY DESTROYED: Palestinians Return To Devastated Khan Younis After IDF Withdrawal

TIMELY – Fascinating Article About The Chofetz Chaim & The Solar Eclipse Translated Into English

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Attempted Stabbing Attack In Jordan Valley

ANIMALS: Oct. 7 Terrorists Cut Off Victims’ Limbs To Trade In Hostage Negotiation Deals

FLATBUSH: Thousands Participate In Hachnosas Sefer Torah At Yeshiva Chaim Berlin [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network