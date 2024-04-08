Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TOTALLY DESTROYED: Palestinians Return To Devastated Khan Younis After IDF Withdrawal


Hours after the IDF withdrew its ground forces from the Gaza Strip, Palestinians began cautiously returning to their homes in the southern city of Khan Younis.

The area has been left in ruins after months of intense bombardment and fighting between IDF troops and Hamas terrorists.

Before the war erupted on October 7, nearly 400,000 people lived in Khan Younis, with practically all civilians evacuating the city on IDF orders before the offensive against Sinwar’s hometown was launched.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

 



