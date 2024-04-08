WATCH: Terrorist Planned Major Bombing Attack: This Is How The Booby-Trapped Car Was Blown Up

The terrorist who carried out the shooting attack in the Shomron on Sunday, severely injuring an IDF soldier, has still not been caught as of Monday midday.

Israeli security forces said that the terrorist likely planned to carry out a major bombing attack following the shooting. After the terrorist fled the scene following the shooting attack, IDF forces found his car, which was booby-trapped with dozens of kilos of explosives. He may have planned on detonating the bomb on emergency forces deployed to the scene in a secondary terror attack following the shooting attack.

Police bomb sappers arrived at the scene on Sunday and neutralized the vehicle. The police blew up the car on Sunday evening and released a video afterward.

The female soldier injured in the attack is still in serious condition, sedated and ventilated.

