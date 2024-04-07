TERROR IN ISRAEL: 19-Year-Old Woman Seriously Injured In Shooting Attack In The Shomron

A shooting attack occurred on Route 55 in the Shomron on Sunday morning, leaving two injured.

A terrorist in a car opened fire at a bus and cars near the town of Nabi Ilyas and close to the Eliyahu Crossing.

A 19-year-old woman who was a passenger on the bus was seriously injured. Emergency medical forces administered medical aid at the scene and evacuated her in a mobile intensive care unit to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba.

A man in his 50s who was driving a private car was lightly injured. He managed to continue driving until the Eliyahu Crossing, where he received emergency medical aid and was evacuated to Meir Medical Center for further treatment.

A large number of IDF forces arrived at the scene and launched a manhunt for the terrorist. Route 55 is now closed to traffic in both directions.

This is a developing story.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)