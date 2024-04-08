Netanyahu: “IDF Will Enter Rafah, The Date Is Already Set”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu posted a video message on Monday evening saying that there is already a date set for an operation in Rafah.

“I received a detailed report today on the talks in Cairo,” he began. “We’re working all the time to achieve our goals, first and foremost the release of our hostages and complete victory over Hamas.”

“This victory requires entering Rafah and destroying the terror battalions there. It will happen – we have a date set.”

The video follows angry statements made by members of the coalition over the withdrawal of almost all IDF forces from the Gaza Strip overnight Motzei Shabbos. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir threatened to quit the government if Israel fails to continue its goal to defeat Hamas.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)