Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Netanyahu: “IDF Will Enter Rafah, The Date Is Already Set”


Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu posted a video message on Monday evening saying that there is already a date set for an operation in Rafah.

“I received a detailed report today on the talks in Cairo,” he began. “We’re working all the time to achieve our goals, first and foremost the release of our hostages and complete victory over Hamas.”

“This victory requires entering Rafah and destroying the terror battalions there. It will happen – we have a date set.”

The video follows angry statements made by members of the coalition over the withdrawal of almost all IDF forces from the Gaza Strip overnight Motzei Shabbos. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir threatened to quit the government if Israel fails to continue its goal to defeat Hamas.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TOTALLY DESTROYED: Palestinians Return To Devastated Khan Younis After IDF Withdrawal

TIMELY – Fascinating Article About The Chofetz Chaim & The Solar Eclipse Translated Into English

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Attempted Stabbing Attack In Jordan Valley

ANIMALS: Oct. 7 Terrorists Cut Off Victims’ Limbs To Trade In Hostage Negotiation Deals

FLATBUSH: Thousands Participate In Hachnosas Sefer Torah At Yeshiva Chaim Berlin [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network