END OF GROUND WAR? Almost All IDF Troops Leave Gaza, 5 Rockets Fired At Israel Hours Later

Exactly six months after the start of the ground operation in Gaza, the IDF overnight Motzei Shabbos withdrew almost all its already few troops remaining in the Gaza Strip, including the 98th Division which has been operating in the Khan Younis area for four months.

The only brigade now operating in Gaza is the Nachal Brigade, which will secure the Netzarim Corridor that bisects the Gaza Strip in its center and will ensure that Hamas terrorists do not return to northern Gaza. The corridor will also enable the transfer of humanitarian aid into the Strip.

There are now only a few hundred soldiers in the Strip, down from a high of 30 – 40,000 soldiers at the peak of the war. The withdrawal of the forces comes after a significant decrease in troops was carried out in January. According to the IDF, the further withdrawal of troops marks the shift into the third phase of the war in Gaza, meaning the end of major ground operations and the establishment of a buffer zone between Gaza and Israel.

The IDF is now shifting to targeted raids based on intelligence from detained terrorists, among other resources. The raids will be launched from the Netzarim Corridor.

The IDF is now awaiting a decision by the political echelon regarding an operation in Rafah, the last Hamas stronghold.

According to political and defense sources, there is no connection between the US pressure on Israel, which recently intensified, and the withdrawal from Khan Younis.

Hours after the withdrawal, five rockets were launched at the Gaza border area from Khan Younis early Sunday afternoon. Several of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome. There were no reports of injuries.

