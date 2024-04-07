END OF GROUND WAR? Almost All IDF Troops Leave Gaza, 5 Rockets Fired At Israel Hours Later

Exactly six months after the start of the ground operation in Gaza, the IDF overnight Motzei Shabbos withdrew almost all its already few troops remaining in the Gaza Strip, including the 98th Division which has been operating in the Khan Younis area for four months.
The only brigade now operating in Gaza is the Nachal Brigade, which will secure the Netzarim Corridor that bisects the Gaza Strip in its center and will ensure that Hamas terrorists do not return to northern Gaza. The corridor will also enable the transfer of humanitarian aid into the Strip.
There are now only a few hundred soldiers in the Strip, down from a high of 30 – 40,000 soldiers at the peak of the war. The withdrawal of the forces comes after a significant decrease in troops was carried out in January. According to the IDF, the further withdrawal of troops marks the shift into the third phase of the war in Gaza, meaning the end of major ground operations and the establishment of a buffer zone between Gaza and Israel.
The IDF is now shifting to targeted raids based on intelligence from detained terrorists, among other resources. The raids will be launched from the Netzarim Corridor.
The IDF is now awaiting a decision by the political echelon regarding an operation in Rafah, the last Hamas stronghold.
According to political and defense sources, there is no connection between the US pressure on Israel, which recently intensified, and the withdrawal from Khan Younis.
Hours after the withdrawal, five rockets were launched at the Gaza border area from Khan Younis early Sunday afternoon. Several of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome. There were no reports of injuries.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
“there is no connection between the US pressure on Israel…” tell me another one…
In other words: the IDF is powerless: 6 months of Ground operation – 256 soldiers killed, countless injured and achieved NOTHING – אם ה’ לא ישמור עיר שוק שקד שומר
Joining the armchair generals, I declare no more ground war. Bomb Gaza to smithereens from the air. If our friends are accusing us of being indiscriminate in war, we may as well just do it instead of sacrificing young Israelis to protect Gazan “civilians”.
The goyish expression is “he who laughs last, laughs best”.
It seems Hamas has one, and Netanyahu has lost. Israel will not be able to stop Gaza from routinely shelling or raiding Israel, and will not be able to end the blockade of it shipping through the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean.
Biden may also be a big loser, since in its efforts to appease his party’s left wing, he has returned to the “dove” (peace at any price) positions he held earlier in his career, and many have so alienated a large block of his party as well as non-Trump (really pre-Trump) Republicans to alter the course of the election.
America pressured Israel into defeat.
Folks calm down. We want our men and women home for Pesach. Thereafter, we’ll be past Ramadan, and can use the time to rest our troops before re-evaluating what are plans should be going forward. We know Hamas has their terrorists in the south of Gaza, let the world feed them death, and they’ll demonstrate it doesn’t stop terror, just feeds it. We’ve got some big challenges on the horizon, Iran and their proxies, those would seem to be mostly drone and jet efforts, and require precision. LaserDome has to start getting usage. After our troops are rested and enjoy Pesach (reJewvenation), we’ll be ready for another go. Meanwhile, let’s get some hostages home, takeout some high ranking proxy leaders. Remember, your prayers are heard, by a higher authority!
America will pay big time for this too. The US looks like mice in the eyes of the world. Every tyrant in the world knows America is weak. True or not, it’s the image the shoita Biden is projecting so well from his comfortable seat in the nursing home on Pennsylvania Ave. Congrats Iran and Hamas. You’ve won once again. And all we have to show for it is several hundred of our previous soldiers no longer alive. Children without their father, wives without their husband, parents without their children. But it’s okay because the stupid Americans will be satisfied (for a few minutes).