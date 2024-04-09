IDF Bombs Its Own Drone In Lebanon After Being Downed By Hezbollah

The IDF announced Tuesday that they have destroyed the remains of a drone that was shot down by Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon on Saturday. The IDF Air Force carried out the strike, targeting the wreckage of the Elbit Hermes 900 drone, which was downed by a surface-to-air missile.

In response to the downing of the drone, the IDF launched a counterattack on Saturday, targeting sites belonging to Hezbollah’s air defense unit in northeastern Lebanon’s Baalbek region.

The incident has raised tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, with both sides exchanging fire in recent days. The IDF has stated that it will continue to take action against Hezbollah’s military infrastructure in Lebanon.

The Elbit Hermes 900 drone is a advanced unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) capable of conducting surveillance and attack missions. Its downing has sparked concerns about the increasing use of advanced weaponry by Hezbollah.

The situation remains volatile, with both sides warning of further escalation. The international community has called for restraint and a peaceful resolution to the situation.

In a statement, the IDF said, “The Air Force struck the aircraft earlier today and destroyed it. We will continue to defend our borders and protect our citizens.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)