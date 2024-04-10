WSJ: Hamas, Emboldened By US Pressure On Israel, Rejects Hostage Deal

Mediators said on Wednesday that Hamas rejected the US plan for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for the release of 40 hostages and instead will offer its own “road map” to an end to its war with Israel, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the report, Hamas has been emboldened by the international pressure on Israel to end the war and now feels that it has the upper hand in negotiations.

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday demanded that Israel agree to a unilateral six-to-eight-week ceasefire in Gaza – without insisting on the release of hostages or even that Hamas shouldn’t attack Israel during that time.

