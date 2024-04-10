WSJ: Hamas, Emboldened By US Pressure On Israel, Rejects Hostage Deal

Mediators said on Wednesday that Hamas rejected the US plan for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for the release of 40 hostages and instead will offer its own “road map” to an end to its war with Israel, The Wall Street Journal reported.
According to the report, Hamas has been emboldened by the international pressure on Israel to end the war and now feels that it has the upper hand in negotiations.
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday demanded that Israel agree to a unilateral six-to-eight-week ceasefire in Gaza – without insisting on the release of hostages or even that Hamas shouldn’t attack Israel during that time.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
4 Responses
No one to blame BUT BIBI
He brought Biden and his cohorts into the war
He caved into the small requests like give them food water and fuel for nothing in return…
He caved when they started telling him where he could or can’t go in, or with how many troops
Now we are up to the point where they want the war to end without anything in return
Yeah to BIBI! What a failure!
and to the left who never who never cared about the kidnapped people, you got what you wished for!
They wanted all along the war should fail so they could demand elections, hoping they can convince the public that they deserve the throne
Even though it’s their policies which brought about the Oct massacre
Sad! It’s especially sad that the extermination effort was going well and the Democrats applied pressure caused the whole reversal. Lives were never important to neither Hamas nor FLOTUS nor Hussein Obama – and these are dictating policy to the frail inept president.
I think it’s pretty clear that, after trying to rely on the president of the United States to help save Israel from Hamas, that we Jews have no friend in the White House and that “Ain Lanu L’hisha’en ela al Avinu Shebashamayim”.
Same story as Megillas Esther. Only when we realize that all our efforts should be directed toward davening to Hashem and learning in the z’chus of Klal Yisrael and the soldiers will we see a Yeshua from Hashem. No more relying on Basar v’Dam!
For all the wrong reasons, but this is good. Firstly, it is clear that Hamas y”sh has no interest in peace. But there is another side to this. The world needs to tell Hamas that all hostages need to freed immediately, with not a single concession. Simple calculation here that Hamas, Palis, and Dems from the Biden administration won’t even understand. The Arab prisoners in Israel were arrested for committing crimes, like terror attacks. Most have blood on their hands, and richly deserve to have been eliminated long ago. The hostages are innocent civilians who harmed nobody. Drawing any parallels, regardless of the numbers is morally bankrupt. That Arab countries think this way is not much of a surprise. But the fact that America gives credence to this is a stunning revelation of the moral values of Biden and the Dems. This is pathetic, and our electorate must take serious action to rid of this cancer.