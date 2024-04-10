Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Drone Downed By Hezbollah Cost $10 Million


The IDF drone shot down by a Hezbollah surface-to-air missile in southern Lebanon on Saturday was an Elbit Systems Hermes 900 Kochav.

The Hermes 900, worth about $10 million, is a multirole UAV with a 36-hour flight time, capable of performing advanced surveillance and attack missions.

It was the first time that Hezbollah shot down the Hermes 900 but the second time that it intercepted an Israeli UAV – a Hermes 450 was downed by a Hezbollah surface-to-air missile in February.

On Tuesday, the IDF announced that it destroyed the remains of the drone.

