Attorney-General: Gov’t Must Present Plan To Draft Bnei Yeshivos Within 20 Days

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara refused the government’s request to allow separate representation for the court debate regarding the recruitment of bnei yeshivos due to the irreconcilable gaps between her and the government’s positions.

Baharav-Miara based her refusal on the fact that the government has not yet presented a position to the Supreme Court on the Chareidi recruitment issue. She also warned the government that it must act to recruit bnei yeshivos immediately and that the State currently has no authority to grant an exemption to bnei yeshivos of conscription age.

She wrote that “as of April 1, 2024, there is no legal source of authority to grant a blanket exemption of bnei yeshivos from conscription for military service and the security system must act to recruit them according to law.”

She also demanded that the state present a plan to the court by April 30, 2024 regarding how it is working to implement the recruitment of bnei yeshivos.

Channel 14 journalist Moti Kastel responded to the report by stating: “Her response is so ridiculous that it’s hard to even where to begin. She claims that no government position was presented – what is obviously incorrect. The position of the prime minister and the government was expressed very clearly in the response submitted to the Supreme Court. And it’s also clear that there’s an unbridgeable gap.”

It is widely believed that the Attorney-General, who was hired to represent the government and not work against it, is using the issue of Chareidi recruitment amid a war to bring down the government.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)