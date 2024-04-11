WATCH: Pro-Hamas Activists Target Jewish Law School Dean At Private Party

A dinner hosted by UC Berkeley Law School Dean Erwin Chemerinsky and his wife, Professor Catherine Fisk, for graduating law students turned into a heated confrontation on Tuesday night. The incident occurred when a Palestinian American law student, Malak Afaneh, attempted to give a speech about the Israel-Hamas war and the university’s divestment from corporations involved in the conflict. Chemerinsky and Fisk asked her to leave, leading to a physical altercation and accusations of anti-Muslim and anti-Jewish hatred.

The university has been embroiled in months of protests over the Israel-Hamas war, and the incident has sparked a debate over free speech and hate speech. Chemerinsky has been a vocal critic of pro-Palestinian activists at Berkeley and has been targeted by their activity since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

The confrontation was captured on video and shows Afaneh being approached by Chemerinsky and Fisk, who asked her to leave the dinner. Afaneh refused, leading to a physical altercation in which Fisk grabbed Afaneh’s microphone and shirt. Chemerinsky shouted at Afaneh to leave, saying it was his house and she was his guest.

Afaneh has accused Fisk of assaulting her and denying her free speech rights. She is considering filing charges but will first consult with lawyers. Chemerinsky has defended his actions, saying that the dinner was a private event and that free speech does not extend to his home.

The university has released a statement saying that while they support free speech, they cannot condone using a social occasion at a private residence as a platform for protest. The UC Board of Regents Chair has condemned the student’s actions as “deplorable” and “anti-Semitic.”

