Fire In Bnei Brak: Residents Rescued With Ladders, 47 Evacuated To Hospitals

A fire broke out overnight Sunday in the parking lot of an apartment building in the Kiryat Herzog neighborhood of Bnei Brak.

The fire began in the building’s parking lot, where several electric bikes were parked. As a result of the fire, the building quickly began filling up with thick heavy smoke, trapping the residents in their apartments.

The fire crew called for backup and immediately launched a search and rescue operation. Residents of the lower floors were rescued from their apartments, some from the stairwells and some via ladders from their porches. Residents of the top floors, where the smoke hadn’t reached, were instructed to remain in their apartments.

MDA paramedics administered emergency medical at the scene and evacuated 47 residents, one in moderate condition and 46 in light condition, to five hospitals in central Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)