BREAKING REPORT: Israel’s War Cabinet Decides On “Clear And Forceful” Attack On Iran


According to an unsourced report by Channel 12, Israel’s war cabinet has decided to retaliate “clearly and forcefully” against Iran for its missile and drone attack on Saturday night. The response aims to convey that Israel will not tolerate such attacks without a reaction.

The report suggests that Israel seeks to prevent Iran from establishing a new dynamic, where Iranian retaliation against Israeli strikes on its territory would become the norm. Israel’s response will be designed to make it clear that such an equation is unacceptable.

While Israel does not want its response to escalate into a regional war or destabilize the coalition that helped defend against Iran’s attack, the report indicates that coordination with the US is planned.

The war cabinet is set to meet again tomorrow, and with Home Front Command regulations unchanged, an Israeli attack is unlikely to occur today.

