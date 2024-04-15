Hamas Willing To Release Just 20 Hostages For A 6-Week Ceasefire

Hamas has presented a new set of demands for a hostage deal, seeking the release of fewer than 20 hostages in exchange for a six-week truce. The terrorist organization is also now seeking a larger number of Palestinian security prisoner releases, including those with a history of violence.

In addition, Hamas is demanding an international guarantee that Israel will halt the war, withdraw its forces, and allow the return of northern Gazans to their homes in the first phase of the deal.

An Israeli official expressed skepticism about Hamas’s intentions, stating that the demands indicate that Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza, does not want an agreement and is instead seeking to escalate the regional conflict.

The development comes somewhat as a surprise, as earlier reports suggested that Hamas was willing to negotiate a deal that could make sense. The new demands, however, suggest that the terrorist organization is not interested in a ceasefire at all.

The Israeli government has yet to respond to the new demands, but officials have expressed concerns about the potential consequences of giving in to Hamas’s demands.

