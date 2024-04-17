“TAKE MATTERS INTO YOUR OWN HANDS!” Senator Cotton Has Advice How To Deal With Pro-Hamas Protestors

As pro-Hamas demonstrators disrupted key U.S. transportation hubs on Monday, spanning from San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge to the entrance of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, a Republican senator appeared on Fox News, urging Americans to “take action themselves.”

Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas (R-AR) participated in Fox’s daytime news coverage and shared his perspective when prompted.

“Well, I feel very deeply for all those people who are trying to get to work or trying to pick up a kid. Very worried about the diversion of police resources where it needs to be stopping crime and cities like San Francisco, where firefighters are having to go there when they might have calls for fires out.”

“I have to say, Sandra, I agree with you that you have to get to these are these, criminals early? If something like this happened in Arkansas on a bridge there. Let’s just say I think there’d be a lot of very wet criminals that have been tossed overboard, not by law enforcement, but by the people whose, road they’re blocking. If they glued their hands to a car or the pavement. Well, probably pretty painful to have their skin ripped off, but I think that’s the way we’d handle it in Arkansas. And I would encourage most people anywhere that get stuck behind criminals like this, who are trying to block traffic to take matters in their own hands. There’s only usually a few of them, and there’s a lot of people being inconvenienced. It’s time to put an end to this nonsense.”

“I sympathize with law enforcement having to deal with this, but I think it’s time for private citizens who are the ones being inconvenienced here when they’re confronted with these protesters just to solve matters of their own before the police even show up.”

“But it’s exactly this kind of radical activism, this anti-Semitic, pro Hamas activism, that are blocking streets and calling out police and firefighting resources. But you have Democrats like Joe Biden trying to restrain Israel, even after it’s been attacked with 300 drones and missiles from Iran, or after October 7th by space, the worst atrocity against Jews since the Holocaust. They’re worried about this radical wing of their own party doing this kind of thing now and doing it all through the summer, as you said earlier, and maybe even at their convention this summer as well. It has to end now, and we can absolutely not tolerate this kind of criminal activity. If you want to march around on a sidewalk or in a public park and wave a flag in support of terrorist groups, that’s one thing. But to block the flow of traffic on major highways, that is a crime and it has to be stopped immediately.”