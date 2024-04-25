IDIOT ALERT: Anti-Israel Protester Admits She Has No Idea Why She is At NYU Protest [SEE THE VIDEO]

A video circulating online shows an anti-Israel protester at New York University admitting uncertainty about the purpose of their demonstration. The clip, shared by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on X, captures a young woman during Monday night’s protest struggling to articulate the objective of the event.

“I think the goal is just showing our support for Palestine and demanding that NYU stops — I honestly don’t know all of what NYU is doing,” she stated to the person interviewing her.

The protester then turns to another protester and asks if she knew why they were there.

“I really don’t know. I’m pretty sure they are — do you know what NYU is doing?” she asks.

The second protester also admits she doesn’t know why they’re protesting at NYU.

“I wish I was more educated,” she confesses.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)