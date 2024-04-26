Gaza War Debris Removal Could Take 14 Years, UN Official Warns

A senior officer at the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), Pehr Lodhammar, has stated during a briefing in Geneva that the extensive rubble and unexploded ordnance left behind by the conflict between Israel and the Hamas terror group in the Gaza Strip may require approximately 14 years to clear.

Lodhammar reported that the war has resulted in an estimated 37 million tons of debris scattered across the densely populated coastal enclave, which presents significant challenges for removal efforts.

While the exact number of unexploded ordnance in Gaza remains uncertain, Lodhammar emphasized the potential time frame for debris clearance, suggesting that it could take up to 14 years under certain conditions. He highlighted the persistence of unexploded ammunition, estimating a failure rate of at least 10 percent, and outlined the magnitude of the task ahead, indicating the need for 100 trucks to address the extensive cleanup process.

