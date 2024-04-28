SICKENING: London Authorities Cover Holocaust Memorial With Tarp So It Wouldn’t Anger Anti-Israel Protestors

In London’s Hyde Park, authorities covered the Holocaust memorial with a blue tarp to protect it from potential vandalism during anti-Israel protests. The monument, which is engraved with Hebrew and honors the victims of the Holocaust, was covered on Saturday as reported by LBC radio.

Hyde Park has become a focal point for these protests.

Holocaust survivor Noemi Ebenstein expressed her dismay to The Daily Mail, stating that covering the monument feels like a concession to antisemitism and Holocaust denial. This incident follows a related controversy where police prevented a Jewish man from approaching an anti-Israel march due to safety concerns.

Yad Vashem gave YWN the following statement:

Yad Vashem expresses deep concern over recent reports of Holocaust memorials and monuments being covered in both the United States and the United Kingdom.

Holocaust memorials serve as solemn reminders of the unparalleled horrors perpetrated, during one of the darkest chapters in human history. They stand as testaments to the millions of innocent lives lost and are beacons of hope so that such atrocities cannot and will never be allowed to occur once more.

The decision to cover up Holocaust memorials and exhibitions out of fear from the scourge of global antisemitism is deeply troubling. By concealing these historical reminders, we are only addressing the symptoms while ignoring the root cause of the issue. Yad Vashem implores authorities to address the heart of the events: hatred and antisemitism. These are the true issues that are eating away at the moral fabric of our society.

Yad Vashem calls upon all individuals, communities, and governments to uphold the memory of the Holocaust and to actively work towards a world free from hatred and discrimination. We must remain vigilant in our efforts to combat antisemitism, ensuring that the voices of the victims are never silenced and their legacies never forgotten.

