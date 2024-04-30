WATCH: “They Want An Intifada; They Want The Mass Genocide of Jews”

Pro-Hamas rioters refused to allow a Jewish student wearing a Magen David necklace to enter the campus through the main entrance.

Eli Tsives, a Jewish student at the University of California, Los Angeles, posted the video on his Instagram account, writing: “They didn’t let me get to class using the main entrance! Instead, they forced me to walk around. Shame on these people!”

In another incident at UCLA, a pro-Israel protester was attacked by a pro-Hamas protester with a taser. Campus security guards witnessed the incident but did nothing to stop it.

Watch the incident at UCLA below along with a video of Tsives being interviewed by Fox News. During the interview, Tsives warned that the protesters are not displaying antisemitism out of ignorance but rather “they want an Intifada, they want to see the mass genocide of Jews.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)