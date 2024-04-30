BREAKING: NYPD Storms Columbia University After Hamas Intifadfa Takeover [VIDEOS]

The NYPD has begun to move in on protesters on the Columbia University campus, Tuesday night, after receiving a letter from the school asking for assistance.

An NYPD spokesperson tells the media to “expect a full breach of the building and the encampment.”

Security officials a short time earlier distributed a shelter-in-place alert for Columbia University on Tuesday as tensions increased outside the campus due to the ongoing protests.

NYPD officers deployed tear gas on anti-Israel protesters at Columbia University, according to reports from WKCR radio.

NYPD began moving in on protesters around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

They appeared to focus their efforts on clearing Hamilton Hall on campus. Protesters were occupying the building on Tuesday.

Protesters were seen flying a Palestinian flag from a window.

According to radio reports from WKCR live from Columbia University, NYPD officers were using sledgehammers to break down barricades at Hamilton Hall.

As YWN reported, pro-Hamas and anti-Israel protesters violently broke into Hamilton Hall overnight Monday, smashing windows with hammers.

Columbia says decision to bring in the NYPD was made early this morning. ”we were left with no choice. We believe that the group that broke into and occupied the building is led by individuals who are not affiliated with the University.” The school says A little after 9 p.m. this evening, the NYPD arrived on campus at the University’s request. “This decision was made to restore safety and order to our community,” the school said.

“We regret that protesters have chosen to escalate the situation through their actions. After the University learned overnight that Hamilton Hall had been occupied, vandalized, and blockaded, we were left with no choice. Columbia public safety personnel were forced out of the building, and a member of our facilities team was threatened. We will not risk the safety of our community or the potential for further escalation,” the school continued.

UNREAL: Columbia protest leader demands administration bring food to rioters who broke into Hamilton Hall

“Do you want students to die of dehydration and starvation?”

REPORTER: “It seems like you’re saying, ‘we want to be revolutionaries, we want to take over this building, now would you please bring us some food.'”