WATCH: Singing & Dancing At The Site Of The Romema Terror Attack

Residents of the Romema neighborhood where a terror attack occurred on Erev Pesach gathered together on Isru Chag for a celebration of hodaah to Hakadosh Baruch Hu for the incredible nissim that occurred that day.

The terrorists rammed into pedestrians with their car and one of them then attempted to open fire with a makeshift submachine gun. The gun jammed, preventing a massacre.

The four victims of the car ramming, who were miraculously only lightly injured, sat at the head table – one with his head still bandaged.

