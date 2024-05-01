Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

WATCH: Singing & Dancing At The Site Of The Romema Terror Attack


Residents of the Romema neighborhood where a terror attack occurred on Erev Pesach gathered together on Isru Chag for a celebration of hodaah to Hakadosh Baruch Hu for the incredible nissim that occurred that day.

The terrorists rammed into pedestrians with their car and one of them then attempted to open fire with a makeshift submachine gun. The gun jammed, preventing a massacre.

The four victims of the car ramming, who were miraculously only lightly injured, sat at the head table – one with his head still bandaged.

צילום: מוטי שימון
צילום: מוטי שימון
צילום: מוטי שימון
צילום: מוטי שימון

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

HaGaon HaRav Asher HaLevi Solveitchik, Z’tl Is Niftar At Age 54

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Turkish National Carries Out Stabbing Attack In Old City Of Jerusalem

WATCH: INTIFADA! Pro-Hamas Rioters Violently Sieze Hamilton Hall At Columbia University

IDF Announces Deaths Of 2 Reserve Soldiers In Gaza

PRESSURE IS ON: Gantz, Smotrich Threaten To Topple Bibi’s Government Amid Hostage Deal Talks

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network