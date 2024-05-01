INSANE: White House Considering Accepting Palestinian Refugees From The Gaza Strip

The Biden administration is reportedly exploring the possibility of accepting Palestinians from Gaza as refugees, according to internal federal documents obtained by CBS News. The documents reveal that senior officials have discussed various options for resettling Palestinians with immediate family members who are American citizens or permanent residents.

The proposal would involve using the United States Refugee Admissions Program to bring Palestinians from war-torn Gaza into the country. Top officials have also discussed processing additional Palestinians as refugees if they have American relatives, but this would require coordination with Egypt, which has so far refused to accept large numbers of refugees from Gaza.

To be eligible, potential refugees would need to pass security and medical screenings before being granted access to the United States and the benefits associated with refugee resettlement, including permanent residency, housing assistance, and a pathway to American citizenship.

The move would mark a significant shift in longstanding U.S. government policy, as the U.S. refugee program has not resettled Palestinians in large numbers since its inception in 1980. Over the past decade, the U.S. has resettled over 400,000 refugees from around the world, but fewer than 600 were Palestinian. In 2023, the U.S. welcomed just 56 Palestinian refugees, making up only 0.09% of the total refugees resettled that year.

Meanwhile, neighboring countries, including Egypt, have refused to take in Palestinian refugees, recognizing that many of them are a security risk.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)