Gov’t To Supreme Court: “We’re Preparing To Draft Chareidim In Immediate Future”

The Israeli government on Wednesday responded to the Supreme Court’s demand to clarify how it intends to comply with the law by recruiting Chareidim.

In the State’s response to the Supreme Court, it stated that the work of the Defense Ministry and IDF on the issue is ongoing and the plan to implement the recruitment of bnei yeshivos in the immediate future is expected to be completed “within a few weeks.”

According to the State, the Defense Ministry and the IDF have been working on a plan since December for the gradual integration of the members of the Chareidi public into the IDF, along with actions that will affect recruitment in the longer term.

The State elaborated that discussions have been held regarding alternatives for preparing the security system to recruit members of the Chareidi public, taking into account the various complexities related to the size of the population, its characteristics, and the needs of the ongoing war.

Kikar H’Shabbat reported that the Chareidi MKs, who were caught by surprise by the State’s unequivocal response and the commitment to recruit Chareidim in the immediate future, stated that the response was submitted without full coordination with them and they are opposed to uncoordinated unilateral actions.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)