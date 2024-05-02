HaGaon HaRav Elya Brudny Travels To Israel For One Day To Visit Lev L’Achim’s “Soldiers of Klal Yisrael” [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Hagaon HaRav Elya Brudny, the Rosh Yeshivah of Mir Yeshivah in Brooklyn and a Chaver Moetzes Gedolei Hatorah of Agudas Yisroel of America, traveled to Eretz Yisrael on Wednesday for just 12 hours to provide chizzuk to the incredible Lev L’Achim organization, an educational outreach organization which works to share the beauty of Torah with secular Jews in Eretz Yisrael.

Arriving in Eretz Yisrael on Thursday morning, HaRav Brudny davened Shacharis in Be’er Yaakov at one of the hundreds of Lev L’Achim schools around the country.

HaRav Elya spoke briefly to the boys in Hebrew, complimenting them on their beautiful davening. He then related a shmuess that the Rosh Yeshivah of the Mir, HaGaon HaRav Chaim Shmulevitch, z’tl, said based on a midrash in Parshas Matos. “When Moshe Rabbeinu led Bnei Yisrael in war, he took 1,000 men as soldiers from every shevet, along with another 1,000 men from every shevet to daven for the soldiers. In a Jewish war, there’s a mispallel for every soldier. The mispallelim are mekayeim the world.” HaRav Brudney stressed to the boys that through their tefillos, they are serving as soldiers and bringing yeshuos to Klal Yisrael.

Afterward, HaRav Eliezer Sorotzkin, the head of Lev L’Achim, said a few words, stressing that out of the 157 Lev L’Achim locations and over 300 schools, the boys were zocheh that HaRav Brudny davened with them. One of boys then gave a moving bracha to HaRav Elya as a representative of all the talmidim.

HaRav Brudny then visited some of the classrooms to witness firsthand the pure tefillos and limmud Torah of the children, who without the incredible work of Lev L’Achim, would be in secular public schools.

The Rosh Yeshivah will be one of the speakers at the massive Lev L’Achim Asifa in Binyanei Hauma, where he and the Gedolei Eretz Yisroel will deliver Chizuk to thousands of Avreichim who learn with non Frum men and children.

Watch the moving videos below.

