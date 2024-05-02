HaRav Kushelevsky To Sanzer Rebbe: “For 70 Years, I Believed My Situation Was The Best Because Hashem Wanted It”

HaGaon HaRav Tzvi Kushelevsky, who in March celebrated the birth of his first child at the age of 88 – an incredible neis that made headlines around the world – visited the Sanzer Rebbe on Chol Hamoed Pesach.

The Rebbe told the Rosh Yeshivah: “You were zocheh to be mekadeish Shem Shamayim. ”

HaRav Kushelevsky responded: “Hakadosh Baruch gave me a special present from Shamayim. I’m a bit of a big ‘maamin’ and I believed with emunah sheleimah throughout all the years that this was the best situation because that’s what Hakadosh Baruch wanted. That’s how for 70 years, I rose above it with emunah sheleimah and ultimately received the bracha of the birth of my son.”

The Rebbe then told over a vort in the name of the Yeshuos Yaakov, who wrote: “Hakadosh Baruch Hu told Avraham Avinu regarding the birth of Yitzchak Avinu ‘אל תרא אברם כי אנוכי מגן לך’ – usually when a neis occurs to someone, his zechuyos are decreased but that’s only when a neis occurs only for him. But a neis that brings a Kiddush Hashem increases zechuyos.'”

The Rebbe continued: “Today, we are a generation that constantly needs to strengthen and incuculate emunah and bitachon within Klal Yisrael. My father, z’tl, used to constantly say that we can clearly see nowadays that הקב”ה מלא כל הארץ כבודו – whoever doesn’t see it is mamash like a blind person.”

At the end of the visit, the Rebbe told the Rosh Yeshivah: “Hakadosh Baruch doesn’t provide only half of goodness – you will surely be zocheh that your son will achieve Torah and maasim tovim and you’ll see much nachas from him.”

