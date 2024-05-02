SHOCKING VIDEO: Palestinian Goes To Auschwitz, Says Jews Should Return There

A shocking video posted on social media earlier this week has sparked widespread condemnation, showing a Palestinian man visiting the Auschwitz-Birkenau Holocaust Memorial Museum and calling for Jews to return to the site of the extermination camp.

In the footage, the man is seen walking through the memorial, exclaiming, “From these ghettos from which the Zionists came, I say Allah have mercy on all the Palestinians and our martyrs. Free Palestine.” He then ominously declares, “God-willing, we will be free from you [Jews], and you will all return to the concentration camps. Or to your countries. Any other place, as long as you leave our place because this is our land. You belong here [Auschwitz]. This is your place of origin. You left these camps and ghettos. Long live Palestine.”

This incident comes amid a surge in pro-Palestinian protests and antisemitic incidents worldwide, with Holocaust memorial sites becoming vulnerable targets for vandalism. In a recent incident, the Holocaust memorial in Hyde Park, London, was covered by officials to prevent potential damage or antisemitic graffiti from pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

The World Holocaust Remembrance Center Yad Vashem condemned the incident, stating, “These are the real issues that are eating away at the moral fabric of our society. Holocaust memorials serve as solemn reminders of the unparalleled horrors perpetrated during one of the darkest chapters in human history.”

