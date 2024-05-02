Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau Suffers Fall At Home, In Good Condition


HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau, the Rosh Yeshivah of Slabodka, slipped and fell at his home in Bnei Brak on Thursday.

B’Chasdei Hashem, after undergoing a medical examination, it was determined that he was only bruised. He is carrying out his normal schedule.

Despite his fall, HaRav Landau is expected to speak at the massive Lev L’Achim kenes on Thursday evening in Binyanei HaUma.

Hagaon HaRav Elya Brudny, the Rosh Yeshivah of Mir Yeshivah in Brooklyn, traveled to Eretz Yisrael for one day to attend the kenes.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



