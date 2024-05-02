Saudi Arabia Cracks Down on Anti-Israel Sentiment Amid Normalization Talks

Saudi Arabia has launched a series of arrests targeting citizens who have expressed anti-Israel sentiments on social media during the ongoing Gaza conflict, Bloomberg reports. This crackdown is seen as a precursor to potential diplomatic normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel, contingent on Israel’s commitment to support the creation of a Palestinian state.

The arrests highlight a broader strategy by Saudi authorities to mitigate any domestic unrest that could arise from its normalization talks with Israel. According to a Saudi security official, the kingdom is taking proactive measures to curb any incitement that could potentially fuel internal dissent during these critical discussions.

U.S. officials have linked these arrests to concurrent talks between Riyadh and Washington. These discussions encompass a potential defense alliance and the possibility of the U.S. supporting Saudi Arabia’s development of a civilian nuclear program, which also hinges on the kingdom’s normalization of relations with Israel.

Historically, Saudi Arabia has monitored and sometimes curtailed expressions of dissent on the internet. However, the focus on anti-Israel statements at this juncture underscores the kingdom’s diplomatic priorities and its cautious approach to managing both domestic and international political dynamics.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)