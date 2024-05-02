PHOTOS & VIDEO: 103-Year-Old Reb Berysz Aurbach Makes Siyum On Erev Pesach In Melbourne

In a unique and inspiring event, a Siyum on Meseches Chagigah was made on Erev Pesach by 103-year-old Reb Berysz (Yissachor Dov) Aurbach, a Holocaust survivor and direct link to the pre-war years. This annual tradition, held in Caulfield, Melbourne, drew attendees from far and wide who were eager to learn from Reb Aurbach’s vast knowledge and experience.

Reb Aurbach’s remarkable life journey began in Biala Podlaska, Poland, in 1920. He was raised in a family of Rabbanim and Rebbes and attended the Talmud Torah in Biala, Poland. During World War II, he survived the Warsaw Ghetto and escaped with the help of his brother, who was involved in the Uprising. After the war, he moved to Melbourne, where he became an integral part of the Jewish community, supporting co-survivors and leading various Jewish initiatives.

For over 40 years, AuReb Berysz has been a dedicated member of the Caulfield Bais Medrash, presenting weekly Shiurim and occasionally serving as Baal Tefillah – most notably, on his mother’s Yahrtzeit, who was Niftar when he was just a baby. He has also served as President of the Shul for two terms. His annual Erev Pesach Taanis Bechorim Siyum has become a highly anticipated event.

