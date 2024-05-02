WATCH: MSNBC Host Rips Antisemitic Protesters As “Too Stupid” To Realize They’re Helping Trump

Joe Scarborough, host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, rebuked viewers supporting the pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses, calling them “too stupid” to realize it could help former President Donald Trump get re-elected. Scarborough made these remarks as police clashed with protesters at UCLA, using tear gas and flash bangs to disperse the crowd.

Scarborough drew parallels between the current protests and the Vietnam War era, recalling how his parents, who were Democrats, switched to Republicans due to their disillusionment with the anti-war movement. “If you’re offended by this, please, I’m trying to help you,” Scarborough said. “I don’t want Donald Trump to get elected. All right? I’m trying to help you. If you’re too stupid to figure that out, you can change to another channel.”

He emphasized that the protests are not helping the people of Gaza or those fighting fascism in America. Scarborough warned that the protests could have a similar impact as the 1968 Vietnam War protests, which he believes contributed to Ronald Reagan’s victory in 1980.

Scarborough concluded that there are ways to protest without harming President Joe Biden’s re-election bid or “aiding the worst elements in American politics.”

