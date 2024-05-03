Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
US-Saudi Deal Near Completion, But Requires Palestinian Statehood, IDF Withdrawal From Gaza


A groundbreaking US-Saudi deal is nearing completion, but its success hinges on Israel’s willingness to meet certain conditions, according to a new op-ed by Thomas Friedman in The New York Times.

The deal requires Israel to “get out of Gaza, freeze the building of settlements in the West Bank, and embark on a three- to five-year ‘pathway’ to establish a Palestinian state in the occupied territories,” Friedman writes. In return, Saudi Arabia would normalize diplomatic ties with Israel.

However, the establishment of a Palestinian state is also contingent upon the Palestinian Authority implementing reforms to become a trusted and effective governing body.

The current Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is unlikely to agree to these terms. As a result, the deal may be finalized “with the stated proviso that Saudi Arabia will normalize relations with Israel the minute Israel has a government ready to meet the Saudi-US terms.”

If successful, the deal would not only bring Israel and Saudi Arabia closer together but also provide Saudi Arabia with security assurances from Washington, further distancing it from US rivals.

