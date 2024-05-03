US-Saudi Deal Near Completion, But Requires Palestinian Statehood, IDF Withdrawal From Gaza

A groundbreaking US-Saudi deal is nearing completion, but its success hinges on Israel’s willingness to meet certain conditions, according to a new op-ed by Thomas Friedman in The New York Times.

The deal requires Israel to “get out of Gaza, freeze the building of settlements in the West Bank, and embark on a three- to five-year ‘pathway’ to establish a Palestinian state in the occupied territories,” Friedman writes. In return, Saudi Arabia would normalize diplomatic ties with Israel.

However, the establishment of a Palestinian state is also contingent upon the Palestinian Authority implementing reforms to become a trusted and effective governing body.

The current Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is unlikely to agree to these terms. As a result, the deal may be finalized “with the stated proviso that Saudi Arabia will normalize relations with Israel the minute Israel has a government ready to meet the Saudi-US terms.”

If successful, the deal would not only bring Israel and Saudi Arabia closer together but also provide Saudi Arabia with security assurances from Washington, further distancing it from US rivals.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)