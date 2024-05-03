Israel Considering Post-War Plan To Share Power In Gaza With Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE

Senior officials in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office are considering a comprehensive plan for Gaza’s post-war future. The plan, which has not been publicly announced, proposes shared oversight of the territory with an alliance of Arab countries, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the United States.

According to sources, the plan would involve the Arab-Israeli alliance, working with the US, appointing leaders in Gaza to redevelop the devastated territory, overhaul its education system, and maintain order. After a period of 7-10 years, Palestinians would be allowed to vote on whether to be absorbed into a united Palestinian administration governing both Gaza and the West Bank.

While the plan does not explicitly guarantee Palestinian sovereignty or statehood, it suggests greater flexibility among Israeli leaders than their public statements indicate. However, Arab officials and analysts have expressed skepticism, citing the lack of a clear path to Palestinian statehood and the continued involvement of the Israeli military in Gaza.

The proposal has been discussed with US officials and other international partners, but its implementation would require significant political will and cooperation from all parties involved. Netanyahu’s political allies and much of the Israeli public oppose Palestinian sovereignty, making it a challenging sell domestically.

Despite these hurdles, the plan represents the most detailed proposal for post-war Gaza to date, and its consideration indicates that Israeli officials are thinking seriously about the territory’s future, even if publicly they remain vague.

As international efforts to secure a cease-fire and eventual truce continue, the fate of Gaza remains a critical issue, and this plan may serve as a starting point for future negotiations.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)