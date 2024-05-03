Hamas Delays Response to Ceasefire Proposal, Demands Changes to Agreement

Hamas has requested additional time to respond to the Egyptian proposal for a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal, citing significant concerns with the existing plan. According to Al Akhbar, Egyptian and Qatari brokers have received indications that Hamas’ response will likely be negative, prompting intense negotiations between Egypt, the US, and Israel to prevent the talks from collapsing.

Egyptian sources revealed that Cairo has extracted a promise from Israel to delay any military operation in Rafah until the end of the week, providing a temporary reprieve. Meanwhile, a new Hamas delegation, led by Khalil al-Hayya, is set to arrive in Cairo with proposed amendments to the agreement.

Hamas is insisting on several key conditions, including the full withdrawal of IDF forces from all areas in Gaza, particularly Wadi Gaza and Netzarim, and confirmation of complete freedom of movement between the northern and southern Strip. Additionally, Hamas demands the cancellation of a paragraph discussing civilians and military personnel, and is adamant that no non-Palestinian Arab body be present in any part of the Gaza Strip.

The terror group is also pushing for a comprehensive ceasefire and wants Turkey to be a guarantor to the agreement, alongside the US, Egypt, and Qatar. This comes after the US refused to allow Russia to be a guarantor.

According to Egyptian sources, the US is keen to reach a deal and is pressuring the Israeli government, with one reason being a desire to end violence on US campuses. “The coming hours will be decisive, since the US is discussing guarantees to not return to the war if Hamas agrees to a ceasefire. You cannot pressure Israel more than what is happening now,” they said.

Hamas leadership in Gaza, led by Yahya Sinwar, has emphasized that their conditions for a ceasefire, withdrawal, and freedom of movement are “basic and cannot be deviated from.” The outcome of these negotiations will be crucial in determining the fate of the conflict and the prospects for a lasting peace.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)