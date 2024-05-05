Frum Professor Leaves Rutgers Where Students Yelled “Hitler Would Have Loved You” At Jewish Students

An Orthodox Jewish professor wrote a scathing letter to the administration of Rutgers University for letting the campus turn into a hotbed of bigotry, the New York Post reported over the weekend.

Rebecca Cypess, a music professor, is leaving Rutgers to become the dean of the undergraduate college at Yeshiva University after the “toxic culture” at Rutgers forced her out, she wrote in a letter to President Jonathan Holloway and Chancellor Francine Conway.

Cypess said that the skyrocketing antisemitism in recent months has prevented her from carrying out academic research and writing as she spends all her time confronting antisemitism and advocating for “students, staff members, and faculty members in distress.”

Pro-Hamas students at Rutgers were caught on video yelling, “Hitler would have loved you” at Jewish students; chanting for intifada and plastering anti-Israel posters featuring a photo of a Jewish freshman’s face all over their dorm.

“Throughout this year, I have found it difficult to breathe. I have lost my taste for my job; the joy that I used to feel in working at Rutgers has disappeared,” Cypess wrote.

In her letter, Cypess also slammed the university for giving in to numerous demands made by the organizers of the anti-Israel tent encampment, who she says have “held the university hostage all year.”

“They have harassed and intimidated Jews. They have propagated hate, including disgusting, antisemitic blood libels,” she wrote.

Cypess said that she, along with the group Jewish Faculty Administrators and Staff [JFAS], tried to work “in a collaborative spirit” with the administration to improve Jewish life on campus, but now feels that approach was “misguided.”

“If JFAS had pitched tents on Voorhees Mall, unfurled hateful banners from Murray Hall, and forced the cancellation of hundreds of exams, would our recommendations have been implemented?” she wrote.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)