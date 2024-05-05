“NEVER AGAIN IS NOW!”: Netanyahu Vows to Defend Israel Against Enemies at Holocaust Remembrance Day Ceremony

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a powerful address at the opening ceremony for Holocaust Martyrs’ and Heroes’ Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem, vowing to defend Israel against its enemies.

Eighty years after the Holocaust, Netanyahu emphasized that Israel will not rely on others for its defense, stating, “No amount of pressure, no decision by any international forum, will stop Israel from defending itself.” He pledged, “If Israel is forced to stand alone, Israel will stand alone.”

However, Netanyahu expressed gratitude for the support of “countless decent people around the world” who stand with Israel’s “just cause.” He concluded with a resolute message, “We will defeat our genocidal enemies. Never again is now!”

The ceremony commemorated the six million Jews who perished in the Holocaust, and honored the heroes who fought against the Nazi regime.

