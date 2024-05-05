WATCH: Sen. Cotton Mocks College Protesters’ “Little Gazas” In Heated Spat

In a heated exchange on Sunday’s This Week, Senator Tom Cotton and ABC News’ Jonathan Karl debated the recent college protests and the Biden administration’s response.

Cotton repeatedly referred to the protests as “Little Gazas,” drawing criticism from Karl.

Cotton argued that President Joe Biden’s response to the protests was too late and equivocal, saying, “He said, ‘Well, we shouldn’t have antisemitism,’ or hate speech in the abstract, or Islamophobia. Where are the encampments, Jon, on college campuses spreading Islamophobia?”

Karl pressed Cotton on his use of the term “Little Gazas,” asking if he was mocking the situation in Gaza, where tens of thousands of people have died and a famine has been declared. Cotton defended his language, saying, “A lot of these people do deserve to be mocked!” and blaming Hamas for all civilian casualties in Gaza.

Cotton also criticized the college protesters, saying, “They deserve our contempt, they also deserve our mockery. I mean, they’re out there in their N95 masks in the open air, with their gluten allergies, demanding that Uber Eats get delivered to them.”

Karl pushed back, saying, “No, no, Gaza. I’m talking about Gaza… We had the World Food Program say that there’s an outright famine in parts of Gaza. Tens of thousands of people have died. You’re using the phrase, ‘Little Gazas’…”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)