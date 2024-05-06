NORTHERN ESCALATION: 2 Critically Injured By Explosive Drone, IDF Strikes Hezbollah’s Radwan Force

The Hezbollah terror group on Monday launched two explosive drones at Metula in northern Israel. One scored a direct hit on a building, critically injuring two people – likely IDF soldiers.

The second drone was intercepted.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the launch, stating that “we damaged a military base south of Metula.”

Shortly later, IDF fighter jets carried out strikes against terror sites belong to Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force.

“Fighter jets attacked about 16 military posts and terror infrastructure located in a camp of Hezbollah’s Radwan force in the Al-Lwaiza area of southern Lebanon,” the IDF spokesperson said.

“Following drone infiltration alert sirens activated in the north, an explosive drone that crossed into the Metula area from Lebanon was identified.”

Earlier on Monday, Hezbollah launched a barrage of 30 Katyusha rockets at Ramat HaGolan. In response, the IDF struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)