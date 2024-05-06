Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
H’YD: IDF Announces The Death Of 4th Soldier In Kerem Shalom Rocket Attack


The IDF on Monday announced the death of a fourth soldier from Sunday’s rocket attack on an IDF post at the Kerem Shalom Crossing.

The soldier was identified as Sgt. Michael Ruzal, H’yd, 18, from Rishon L’Tzion. He served in the Nachal Brigade’s 931st Battalion.

The deaths of three soldiers in the attack were announced by the IDF on Sunday evening.

Ten soldiers were wounded in the attack and as of Monday morning, all are still hospitalized, with three in serious condition.

The IDF on Monday morning began evacuating Gazan civilians from the eastern parts of Rafah ahead of a military operation in the area.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)

 



